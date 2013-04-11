DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. dollar hit its latest four-year high against the Japanese yen on Thursday, edging ever closer to the key 100 mark.
The dollar rose as 99.93 yen, its highest since April 2009 and last traded at 99.90 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.