PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 15 The dollar extended its declines against the yen but gained versus the euro on Monday after the release of U.S. Treasury capital flows data.
The dollar fell to 97.74 yen, compared with 97.89 yen before the data. It was last at 97.83 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.
The euro fell to $1.3078 from $1.3096, and was last at $1.3082, down 0.2 percent on the day.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)