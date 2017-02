The dollar extended gains versus the yen to hit a session high on Tuesday after the release of U.S. inflation and housing data.

The dollar rose as high as 98.06 yen, according to Reuters data, compared with 97.85 yen before the release of the reports on housing and inflation. It was last at 97.98 yen, up 1.3 percent on the day.

U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in four months. Separate data showed U.S. housing starts rose to the highest since 2008 in March.