NEW YORK May 3 The dollar rallied 1 percent against the yen and erased losses versus the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, pushing the unemployment rate to a four-year low of 7.5 percent.

The dollar rose as high as 99.18 yen, compared with 97.95 yen before the data. It was last at 99.14 yen, up 1.3 percent on the day.

The euro was 0.1 percent lower on the day at $1.3059, compared with $1.3118 before the release of the data.