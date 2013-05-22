NEW YORK May 22 The dollar briefly extended its gains against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers earlier this month wanted to see more evidence that the economy was recovering before shifting toward a tapering of the central bank's bond purchase program.

The euro hit a session low of $1.2839, according to Reuters data, and was last trading at $1.2854, down 0.4 percent on the day. Before the release of the Fed minutes, the euro traded around $1.2860.

The dollar rose to 103.56 yen after the minutes, compared with $103.39 earlier. It later pared those gains to trade at 103.37 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day.

The dollar rallied sharply on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman stoked speculation the U.S. central bank could begin slowing its asset buying in the coming months.