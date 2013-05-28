NEW YORK May 28 The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on Tuesday, hitting a session peak after data showed U.S. consumer confidence strengthened in May to its highest in more than five years.

The dollar rose as high as 102.42 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 102.39 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the dollar was at 102.24 yen.

The euro fell to $1.2899 after the data, from $1.2913 earlier, before bouncing back to $1.2911, down 0.1 percent on the day.