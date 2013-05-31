NEW YORK May 31 The dollar extended its
declines against the yen to hit a session low on Friday after
data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first
time in almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued.
The dollar fell as low as 100.23 yen, according to
Reuters data, and was last at 100.34 yen, down 0.4 percent on
the day. Before the release of the data, the dollar was at
100.45 yen.
The euro trimmed its losses against the dollar after the
data. It last traded at $1.3011, down 0.3 percent on the
day, compared with $1.2995 earlier.