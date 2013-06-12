Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. dollar on Wednesday sharply pared gains versus the yen as Japan's Nikkei stock futures dropped.
The dollar last traded at 95.90 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.6 percent at 96.56 earlier in New York trade.
Traders said the move was tied to a steep slide in Tokyo's Nikkei futures.
The euro, meanwhile, erased losses versus the dollar to last trade up 0.1 percent at $1.3318, according to Reuters data.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).