NEW YORK Nov 7 The dollar rose to session highs on Thursday against the euro and yen after data showed the U.S. economy grew more than forecast in the third quarter and jobless claims fell in the latest week.

The euro fell as low as $1.3304, according to Reuters data, compared with $1.3362 earlier. It was last at $1.3306, down 1.5 percent on the day.

The euro also sold off after the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

The dollar rose as high as 99.31 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day, compared with 98.75 before the data.