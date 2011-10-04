LONDON Oct 4 The dollar rose to its highest in nearly nine months against a currency basket on Tuesday as a deep sell-off in shares of troubled bank Dexia and a fall in European shares prompted investors to plough into the safe-haven U.S. currency.

The euro fell to $1.3145, its weakest since January, as European shares fell 2.5 percent , while shares in the Benelux bank Dexia tumbled more than 20 percent.

The dollar index rose as high as 79.823, its strongest since mid-January. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose to 0.9231 francs, its highest since early April, while the Australian dollar fell nearly 1 percent on the day to US$0.9414, its weakest in a year.

