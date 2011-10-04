UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON Oct 4 The dollar rose to its highest in nearly nine months against a currency basket on Tuesday as a deep sell-off in shares of troubled bank Dexia and a fall in European shares prompted investors to plough into the safe-haven U.S. currency.
The euro fell to $1.3145, its weakest since January, as European shares fell 2.5 percent , while shares in the Benelux bank Dexia tumbled more than 20 percent.
The dollar index rose as high as 79.823, its strongest since mid-January. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar rose to 0.9231 francs, its highest since early April, while the Australian dollar fell nearly 1 percent on the day to US$0.9414, its weakest in a year.
(Reporting by London Forex Team)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.