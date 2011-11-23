The dollar hit a six-week high against a currency basket on Wednesday, as the safe-haven U.S. currency was broadly boosted by worries that new talks to rescue Belgian-French bank Dexia may raise concerns about fiscal pressures on France.

The dollar index rose to 78.582, its highest since early October.

The Australian dollar hit a six-week trough of US$0.9751, its weakest since early October. It also came under selling pressure after a weak reading of Chinese PMI raised concerns about slowing demand from Beijing for Australian commodities.

Other currencies perceived to be higher risk also suffered, with sterling falling 0.4 percent on the day to hit a six-week low of $1.5572.

