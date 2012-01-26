LONDON Jan 26 The dollar fell to its lowest in almost eight weeks on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low until the end of 2014 lessened the U.S. currency's appeal for international investors.

The dollar fell to 0.9163 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest since early December, to trade with losses of around 0.5 percent for the day. (neal.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; neal.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +44 207 5420876)