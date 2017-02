LONDON Feb 22 The dollar rose to a 7-month high versus a broadly weaker yen on Wednesday as the Japanese currency came under pressure in the wake of dovish comments on the currency from a Japanese official and recent monetary easing measures from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar rose to 80.30 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest since mid-July 2011, to trade with gains of around 0.5 percent for the day.

Traders said stop-loss dollar buy orders above the August post-intervention high of 80.25 yen were hit, adding Japanese exporters were keen to sell into the dollar's rally.

