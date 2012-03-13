LONDON, March 13 The dollar rose to an 11-month high versus the yen on Monday as reduced expectations for additional U.S. monetary stimulus continued to boost the greenback and after traders targeted stop-loss buy orders.

The dollar rose to 82.72 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest since April 2011, to trade with gains of around 0.5 percent for the day. Traders said stop-losses were triggered on the break of Friday's high at 82.65.