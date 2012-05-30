Sterling slides off 1-month high as inflation misses forecasts
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
(Refiles to additional subscribers)
LONDON May 30 Worries about Spain's struggling banking sector pushed the euro to its lowest in two years against the dollar on Wednesday, helping the safe-haven U.S. currency hit a 20-month high against a basket of currencies.
The euro fell to $1.2452 against the dollar, according to EBS data, its lowest since July 2010, stopping just short of a reported options barrier at $1.2450.
It also fell to a four-month low against the yen of 98.81 yen, EBS data showed.
The dollar index rose as high as 82.669 while the dollar also hit a 15-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.96461 francs on EBS.
Sterling also fell to a four-month low against the dollar of $1.5578, dropping below a reported options barrier at $1.5600.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv