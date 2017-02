LONDON, June 25 The dollar index rose to hit a two-week high on Monday, helped by safe-haven flows, with investor risk appetite crimped by concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in global growth.

The dollar index rose to 82.585, up 0.35 percent on the day. The dollar was broadly higher against the euro and commodity currencies like the Australian dollar. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Anirban Nag)