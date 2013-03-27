BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
LONDON, March 27 The dollar rose to its highest in seven and a half month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by its rise to a four-month peak against a troubled euro.
The dollar index rose to 83.171, marking its strongest since early August last year.
Its gains came as the euro dropped below a reported options barrier at $1.2800 to hit a low of $1.2789, its weakest since late November.
The dollar also rose against sterling in the wake of weaker-than-expected UK current account numbers.
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage: