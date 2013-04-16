LONDON, April 16 The dollar index fell to a five-week low on Tuesday, dragged down by losses against the euro after an Asian central bank bought the single currency, traders said.

Comments from Federal Reserve official William Dudley saying weak jobs data underscored the need for the U.S. central bank to keep buying bonds also weighed on the dollar.

The dollar index fell 0.4 percent on the day to a five-week low of 82.022, its lowest since March 7.

The dollar also slipped to a 1-1/2 month low against the Swiss franc of 0.9250 francs.