LONDON, June 6 The dollar fell to a four-week low against the yen on Thursday, hurt by recent soft U.S. data and as foreign investors wound back hedges they had put on for protection from the yen's slide between November and May.

The dollar fell to 98.83 yen on EBS, its lowest level since May 9 and down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders cited bids at 98.50 yen to check further losses.

It had fallen sharply on Wednesday after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May.