LONDON May 14 The dollar weakened broadly in
Europe on Thursday, signs that a slowdown in the U.S. economy at
the start of this year was stretching into the second quarter
sending it past $1.14 per euro for the first time
since February.
The U.S. currency also fell to a two-week low below 119 yen
and a six-month low against a resurgent British pound of
$1.5789.
By GMT 0814 the euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.14285. The
dollar index fell 0.5 percent to 93.196, its lowest since the
launch of euro zone quantitative easing in January.
