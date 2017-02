LONDON Nov 9 The dollar rose 1 percent against a currency basket on Wednesday, extending broad gains as a surge in Italian bond yields prompted investors to plough into the safety of the U.S. currency while selling currencies perceived to be higher risk, including the euro.

The dollar index rose as high as 77.403. A rise above 77.676 would be its highest in roughly a month. The move came as the euro fell to a session low of $1.3657 according to electronic trading platform EBS.

"Panic has set in and people are buying dollar," said a trader in London. (Reporting by London Forex Team)