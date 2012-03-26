BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
LONDON, March 26 The U.S. dollar trimmed gains against the Japanese yen and ceded ground against the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. labour market was "far from normal" despite recent improvement.
The dollar eased to 82.77 yen from around 82.88 before his comments, while the euro rose to $1.3290 from $1.3244, 0.1 percent higher on the day. The dollar index was down slightly at 79.30, retreating from a session high of 79.720.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027