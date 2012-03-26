LONDON, March 26 The U.S. dollar trimmed gains against the Japanese yen and ceded ground against the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. labour market was "far from normal" despite recent improvement.

The dollar eased to 82.77 yen from around 82.88 before his comments, while the euro rose to $1.3290 from $1.3244, 0.1 percent higher on the day. The dollar index was down slightly at 79.30, retreating from a session high of 79.720.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)