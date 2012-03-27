LONDON, March 27 The euro rose to a four-week high versus a broadly weaker dollar on Tuesday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke weighed on the U.S. currency and as stop-loss buy orders were triggered in the common currency.

The euro rose to $1.33857 on trading platform EBS to trade up around 0.2 percent for the day after traders said stop-losses were triggered through Monday's high of $1.3368.

The dollar also fell to a four-week low versus a basket of currencies of 78.77 to trade down around 0.25 percent for the day.