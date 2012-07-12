LONDON, July 12 The dollar rose to its highest in two years against a basket of currencies on Thursday, extending gains after the previous day's Federal Reserve minutes dampened the prospect of more stimulus in the coming months.

The dollar index rose to 83.682, its strongest since July 2010.

Its gains came as the euro extended falls to hit a fresh two-year low of $1.2196 against the dollar, with traders saying it broke through a reported options barrier at $1.2200.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)