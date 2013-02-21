LONDON Feb 21 The dollar index hit a three-month high on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes fanned speculation policymakers may slow asset purchases sooner than initially expected, and German and French economic data came in weaker than expected.

The dollar index rose to 81.377, its highest level since mid-November.

The U.S. currency also hit a four-week high against the Swiss franc of 0.9321 francs.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar sank 0.3 percent on the day to a four-month low of US$1.0225.