LONDON May 1 The dollar fell to a two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive stimulus programme when it announces a decision later in the day.

The dollar index dropped as low as 81.596, its weakest since late February.

It was also dragged lower by falls against the pound , which rose to a 2-1/2 month high after a better-than-expected UK purchasing managers' survey on manufacturing.