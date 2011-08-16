NEW YORK Aug 16 The dollar rose versus the yen on Tuesday, reversing early losses in the wake of stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial output data.

The move also coincided with an announcement from Fitch Ratings, which affirmed the United States's AAA rating with a stable outlook. For more, see [ID:nWLA3779]

The dollar last traded up 0.1 percent at 76.89 yen JPY=EBS, having climbed to a session high of 76.931 on trading platform EBS.

The euro briefly hit a New York session high of $1.4410 EUR=EBS on EBS. It was last at $1.4397, still down 0.3 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)