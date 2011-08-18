NEW YORK Aug 18 The dollar held gains versus the euro and remained little changed versus the yen on Thursday after the release of U.S. consumer prices and jobless claims data.

The euro last traded at $1.4378 EUR=, down 0.3 percent on the day, compared with around $1.4370 before the data.

The dollar was last at 76.60 yen JPY=, flat on the day. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)