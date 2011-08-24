NEW YORK Aug 24 The euro and the dollar both recovered against the Swiss franc in late morning New York trade on Wednesday in volatile action that saw currencies swing between losses and gains ahead of a speech by the chairman of the Federal Reserve later this week.

The euro was last at 1.1450 francs, up 0.1 percent, after going as low as 1.1371 and as high as 1.1460 on electronic trading platform EBS. EURCHF=EBS

The dollar was last at 0.7948 francs, up 0.3 percent, after going as low as 0.7875 francs and as high as 0.7961 francs.CHF=EBS (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)