NEW YORK Aug 29 The dollar extended gains
versus the yen to hit a session high in mid-morning trade on
Monday as rising risk appetite dented demand for the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
The dollar climbed as high as 76.984 yen JPY=EBS on
trading platform EBS and was last at 76.92 yen, up 0.4
percent.
"It looks like a few stops got triggered," said Steven
Butler, director of FX trading at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"The risk-on environment in the market today has put the
dollar/yen and dollar/Swiss franc a little bit better bid
today," he said.
The dollar rose to a session high 0.8193 Swiss franc
CHF=EBS and was last at 0.8178, up 1.5 percent on the day.
