NEW YORK Aug 29 The dollar extended gains versus the yen to hit a session high in mid-morning trade on Monday as rising risk appetite dented demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The dollar climbed as high as 76.984 yen JPY=EBS on trading platform EBS and was last at 76.92 yen, up 0.4 percent.

"It looks like a few stops got triggered," said Steven Butler, director of FX trading at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"The risk-on environment in the market today has put the dollar/yen and dollar/Swiss franc a little bit better bid today," he said.

The dollar rose to a session high 0.8193 Swiss franc CHF=EBS and was last at 0.8178, up 1.5 percent on the day. (Editing by James Dalgleish)