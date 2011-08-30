NEW YORK Aug 30 The dollar dropped to a session low against the yen and the euro extended losses on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence crumbled in August to its lowest level in more than two years.

The much weaker than expected reading pressured stocks and hit appetite for risk. For details on data, see [ID:nN1E77S0ZM]

The dollar fell to a session trough of 76.601 yen on trading platform EBS JPY=EBS after the data, and last traded down 0.2 percent at 76.72 yen.

The euro declined as low $1.44041 EUR=EBS, compared with $1.4430 before the data. It later recovered to last trade at $1.4420, down 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar also pared some of its gains versus the Swiss franc to hit a New York session low of 0.81711 CHF=EBS. It was last at 0.8187 franc, still up 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by W Simon )