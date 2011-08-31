NEW YORK Aug 31 The dollar rose to session highs against the yen and euro in mid-morning trade on Wednesday.

The dollar climbed to a peak of 76.84 yen JPY=EBS, before pulling back slightly to 76.77 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The moves came after better-than-expected Chicago PMI and factory orders data.

The euro fell as low as $1.43992 on trading platform EBS and was last down 0.3 percent around $1.4404 EUR=EBS. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)