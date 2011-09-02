NEW YORK, Sept 2 The dollar fell to session lows against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Friday after data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August.

The dollar slid as low as 76.53 yen on trading platform EBS, compared with 76.80 yen JPY=EBS before the data. It as last at 76.61 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The greenback also tumbled to 0.7711 Swiss francs, versus 0.7793 franc earlier CHF=EBS. The pair was last down 2.4 percent at 0.7765.

The euro initially held steady versus the dollar after the jobs data, before turning slightly lower to $1.4246 EUR=EBS, down 0.1 percent on the day. Before the jobs data, it was trading around $1.4256.