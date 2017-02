NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday, hitting fresh two-month lows, hurt by expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will not announce any new stimulus measures later in the session, traders said.

No new measures to jumpstart a sluggish U.S. economy is viewed as negative for risk appetite.

The euro fell as low as $1.39310 and was last at $1.39376 EUR=EBS, down 1.1 percent, tracking the slide in stocks ahead of Bernanke's speech.

