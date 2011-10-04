NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro rallied to a global session high against the dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is prepared to take further steps to help the economy.

The euro rose as high as $1.32440 EUR=EBSon trading platform EBS, after briefly erasing gains following Bernanke's comments. It was last at $1.32445, up 0.5 percent.

For details on Bernanke's remarks, see [ID:nW1E7KM007]

U.S. stocks also rebounded, adding to a short-covering in the euro, which had hit a near 9-month low earlier in the day.

"We've been selling off over the last 48 hours or so, so we're overdue for a little bit of a bounce," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "The combination of people being short and Bernanke opening the door to QE 3 is helping stabilize sentiment."