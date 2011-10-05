NEW YORK Oct 5 The euro briefly edged higher against the dollar on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs data boosted risk appetite.

U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in September, above economists' expectations of 75,000, a report by a payrolls processor showed. For more see [ID:nEAPA50EH0].

The euro rose as high as $1.3353 on trading platform EBS after the data, compared with $1.3333 earlier. It then retreated to $1.3346 EUR=EBS, little changed on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)