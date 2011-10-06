NEW YORK Oct 6 The dollar briefly extended gains versus the euro on Thursday after data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week.

The euro fell to $1.32581 on trading platform EBS after the data from around $1.3273 earlier. It was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3274 EUR=EBS. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)