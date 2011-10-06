US STOCKS-Futures little changed amid earnings rush
Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors focused on quarterly earnings, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq hit record highs.
NEW YORK Oct 6 The dollar briefly extended gains versus the euro on Thursday after data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week.
The euro fell to $1.32581 on trading platform EBS after the data from around $1.3273 earlier. It was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3274 EUR=EBS. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Vertex energy announces entry into $30 million credit facility
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has decided against a shake-up of open-ended funds, concluding that changes such as a ban on them holding illiquid assets would do little to make them safer.