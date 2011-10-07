NEW YORK Oct 7 The dollar jumped to session high against the yen but fell to a session trough versus the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. employment grew more than expected in September and job gains for the prior months were revised higher.

For details on data, see [ID:nOAT004877]

The euro climbed as high as $1.3509 EUR=EBS EUR=, the highest in a week, compared with $1.3450 before the data. It was last at $1.3501, up 0.5 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the dollar rose to 76.93 JPY=EBS JPY=, versus 76.65 yen earlier. It last traded at 76.83, up 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)