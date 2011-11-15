NEW YORK Nov 15 The dollar held gains versus the euro and remained lower versus the yen on Tuesday after the release of U.S. data on retail sales, manufacturing activity in New York State, and producer prices.

For details, see [ID:nCAT005552] [ID:nN1E7AE08M] [ID:nOAT004902]

The euro last traded at $1.3545 EUR= on Reuters data, down 0.6 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 76.99 JPY=.

(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by W Simon )