NEW YORK Nov 21 The dollar slightly pared its gains versus the euro on Monday in the aftermath of data showing U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly rose in October.

The euro traded as high as $1.3464 after the data, compared with $1.3447 earlier. It was last at $1.3458, still down 0.4 percent on the day EUR=. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)