NEW YORK Nov 21 The euro erased its losses against the dollar to hit a New York session high in late morning trade on Monday after triggering stop losses near $1.35.

Traders attributed the move to investors covering short positions. The euro had earlier fallen as low as 1.3429, edging close to a five-week low set last week.

The euro rose as high as $1.3524 EUR= on Reuters data, before pulling back to $1.3510, little changed on the day.

Some analysts said the failure of the U.S. congressional "super committee" to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan increased the risk of a cut to the U.S. credit rating, which probably also weighed on the dollar.

The euro also trimmed most of its losses against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS, and was last at 1.2365, still down 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)