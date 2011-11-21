BRIEF-State Street reports 6.23 pct passive stake in Chevron
* State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 21 The euro erased its losses against the dollar to hit a New York session high in late morning trade on Monday after triggering stop losses near $1.35.
Traders attributed the move to investors covering short positions. The euro had earlier fallen as low as 1.3429, edging close to a five-week low set last week.
The euro rose as high as $1.3524 EUR= on Reuters data, before pulling back to $1.3510, little changed on the day.
Some analysts said the failure of the U.S. congressional "super committee" to forge a $1.2 trillion deficit reduction plan increased the risk of a cut to the U.S. credit rating, which probably also weighed on the dollar.
The euro also trimmed most of its losses against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS, and was last at 1.2365, still down 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* State Street Corp reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Cimarex Energy as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kS0R8o) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.