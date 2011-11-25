NEW YORK Nov 17 The dollar extended its rally against the Swiss franc to hit a near eight-month high on Friday.

The dollar rose as high as 0.9330 Swiss franc on Reuters data, its highest since April 1. It last traded at 0.9304, up 1.2 percent CHF=.

Speculation has grown that the Swiss National Bank may raise the ceiling for euro/Swiss franc from the current 1.20 level to curb strength in its currency. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )