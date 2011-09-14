NEW YORK, Sept 14 The dollar briefly trimmed its losses against the euro but held declines versus the yen on Wednesday after the release of U.S. retail sales and producer prices.

Growth in U.S. retail sales stalled in August, while producer prices were unchanged. For details, see [ID:nCAT005510] [ID:nLLAEKE706]

The euro briefly hit $1.37032 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, before recovering to $1.37162. Before the release of the data, the euro was trading around $1.37150.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3 percent at 76.731 JPY=EBS. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)