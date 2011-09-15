NEW YORK, Sept 15 The dollar turned positive against the yen on Thursday after data showed a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices for August, offsetting a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims.

The firm CPI data suggested that the Federal Reserve would likely think twice before embarking on another round of quantitative easing, which is seen as positive for the dollar, analysts said.

The euro extended gains to trade 0.4 percent higher versus the dollar at $1.37980 EUR=EBS, while the dollar edged higher to 76.760 against the yen JPY=EBS.

For CPI data, click on [ID:nLLAFKE70C]. For jobless claims, see [ID:nLLAFKE70A].

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)