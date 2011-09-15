NEW YORK, Sept 15 The dollar extended losses
against the euro and Swiss franc on Thursday after a gauge of
U.S. factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic showed contraction
for a second straight month in September. [ID:nS1E78D16W]
The euro rose about 1 percent EUR=EBS according to
electronic trading platform EBS after the announcement and last
traded at $1.3862, still up 0.9 percent on the day.
The euro was already trading broadly higher on news that
the European Central Bank would, alongside with other major
central banks reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity tenders
in the fourth quarter.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped around 1
percent after the data, but last traded at 0.9692, still down
0.8 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)