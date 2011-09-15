NEW YORK, Sept 15 The dollar extended losses against the euro and Swiss franc on Thursday after a gauge of U.S. factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic showed contraction for a second straight month in September. [ID:nS1E78D16W]

The euro rose about 1 percent EUR=EBS according to electronic trading platform EBS after the announcement and last traded at $1.3862, still up 0.9 percent on the day.

The euro was already trading broadly higher on news that the European Central Bank would, alongside with other major central banks reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity tenders in the fourth quarter.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped around 1 percent after the data, but last traded at 0.9692, still down 0.8 percent on the day. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)