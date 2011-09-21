NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. dollar rose to session highs against the Australian dollar and sterling after the Federal Reserve said it will embrace further monetary easing to help spur the economy, but didn't go all out.

For instance, the Fed left interest rates on excess reserves. Instead the Fed extended the average maturity of its security holdings as expected and said it intends to buy $400 billion in six to 30-year Treasuries by the end of June 2012.

In addition, the Fed's measures will not lower the value of the U.S. currency as they will not require printing of new dollars, analysts said.

"Because there will be no new printing of dollars to fund this program, operation twist is likely to be less destructive for the greenback's outlook," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The Australian dollar hit session lows at US$1.0115 AUD=D4, while sterling fell to the day's trough at $1.5557 GBP=D4.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)