NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar held its gains versus the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending adjusted for inflation was flat in August as income fell for the first time in nearly two years.

The euro last traded at $1.3505 EUR=, down 0.6 percent on the day. The dollar was little changed at 76.82 yen JPY=. (Editing by James Dalgleish)