UPDATE 2-Japan inflation turns up for 1st time in year but BOJ goal still distant
* Moderate pickup in inflation expected, relief for BOJ (Adds analyst quote, context on economy and policy)
SINGAPORE Oct 16 The dollar edged higher against the yen in Asia on Wednesday after a U.S. Senate source said Senate leaders could announce a deal within hours to raise the debt limit and re-open the government.
The dollar was last up 0.4 percent on the day at 98.57 yen , having stood at around 98.40 yen or so before the news reached the market.
* Moderate pickup in inflation expected, relief for BOJ (Adds analyst quote, context on economy and policy)
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.