CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 1-week high on inflation spike before paring gains

(Adds analyst quotes and background details and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3101, or 76.33 U.S. cents * Loonie touches strongest since Feb. 16 at C$1.3057 * Bond prices higher across yield curve * 10-year yield touches a 2-1/2-month low at 1.599 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 24 The Canadian dollar notched a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed a spike in domestic inflation, but some gains were pared ahead