BRIEF-Wells Fargo files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing
LONDON Oct 17 The dollar index fell to its lowest in a month on Wednesday hurt by its losses against the euro which rose after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's Baa3 rating.
The index was down 0.4 percent to hit a low of 79.089. The euro was up 0.5 percent on the day at $1.3112, having struck a one-month high of $1.3125 earlier on trading platform EBS.
(Adds analyst quotes and background details and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3101, or 76.33 U.S. cents * Loonie touches strongest since Feb. 16 at C$1.3057 * Bond prices higher across yield curve * 10-year yield touches a 2-1/2-month low at 1.599 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 24 The Canadian dollar notched a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed a spike in domestic inflation, but some gains were pared ahead
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.