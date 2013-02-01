CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON Feb 1 The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 month low against a basket of currencies on Friday, pushed lower by losses against the euro after better-than-expected euro zone PMI data.
The dollar index fell around 0.3 percent on the day to 78.996, its lowest since mid-October.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.